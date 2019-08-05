She died 57 years ago today
Legendary Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe was found dead in her Los Angeles home on Aug. 5, 1962, or 57 years ago today. She was 36.
A challenging childhood
Monroe was born Norma Jean Mortenson on June 1, 1926. She spent most of her childhood in foster homes and an orphanage and married at the age of 16.
Determined to succeed
Monroe was not an instant acting success. She cycled through a couple of movie studios, and saw film contracts expire. But she always was prepared to triumph in her career, and eventually did.
An indelible icon
According to The Guide to United States Popular Culture, “as an icon of American popular culture, Monroe’s few rivals in popularity include Elvis Presley and Mickey Mouse.’’
A voracious reader
Monroe’s bookshelf was impressive. At the time of her death, she owned more than 400 volumes, including several first editions. Of the many photographs taken of her, she was especially fond of ones that showed her reading.
Sources: mentalfloss.com, biography.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!