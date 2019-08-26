He’s about to celebrate a birthday
Former Major League baseball player and manager Lou Piniella was born Aug. 28, 1943, in Tampa, Fla. He turns 76 Wednesday.
A former Cubs skipper
Piniella was hired as the manager of the Chicago Cubs before the start of the 2007 season and remained on the job until Aug. 22, 2010. He led the Cubs to division titles in 2007 and 2008.
Chicago not only stop
Piniella also managed four other Major League teams — the New York Yankees, Cincinnati, Seattle and Tampa Bay. He played for the Yankees, Baltimore, Cleveland and Kansas City.
A multi World Series winner
Piniella played on World Series winning teams with the Yankees in 1977 and 1978. He managed the Cincinnati Reds to the 1990 World Series title.
Hall of Fame ahead?
Piniella has been a candidate for Hall of Fame induction but has not received the necessary number of votes thus far.
