Surrounded by water and peaks
The city of Los Angeles is located in a large basin bounded by the Pacific Ocean on one side and by mountains as high as 10,000 feet on the others.
Discovery of oil drove its rise
The discovery of oil in the 1890s brought rapid growth to the city. By 1923, Los Angeles produced one quarter of the world’s oil.
Nation’s second largest city
As of June 2018, the population of Los Angeles was about 4 million people. Only New York has a larger population among American cities.
The film industry settled there
How did the film industry end up in L.A.? To get away from Thomas Edison. Edison — who lived in New Jersey — held most of the country’s film patents. Filmmakers fled westward to avoid Edison’s intellectual property claims.
Olympics part of past and future
Los Angeles hosted the 1932 and 1984 Summer Olympics and will host the event for a third time in 2028.
Sources: justfunfacts.com, mentalfloss.com
