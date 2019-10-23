One of the continent’s oldest
The Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago was founded in 1868, which makes it one of the oldest zoos in all of North America.
Shedd Aquarium a spinoff
In 1930, Lincoln Park Zoo’s marine collection was transferred to the Shedd Aquarium. The aquarium now is a top Chicago tourist attraction in its own right.
Come visit at no cost
The Lincoln Park Zoo is completely free and open to the public on any day of the week. There are few such zoos in the country remaining. The National Zoo in Washington and the Saint Louis Zoo in St. Louis are two other examples.
Now a fine time to stop by
Fall Fest at Lincoln Park Zoo heads into its final weekend. The festival opens at 10 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, but paid tickets are required for several attractions, including the carousel ride and the corn maze.
All kinds of animals to see
The zoo is home to more than 1,100 mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians; thousands of fish and insects; the zoo collection represents 200 different species of animals — many of which are rare and endangered.
