Celebrating a birthday
Veteran actor Kevin Bacon turns 61 today. Kevin Norwood Bacon was born July 8, 1961, in Philadelphia.
Father 1st gained prominence
Bacon’s father, Edmund Norwood Bacon, was a prominent architect who was on the cover of Time Magazine in November 1964. His mother, Ruth Hilda, taught elementary school.
Debut made on ‘Animal House’
Bacon made his big screen debut in a small role on the 1978 comedy classic “Animal House.” The appearance wasn’t particularly memorable, and he didn’t gain much acclaim until appearing in “Diner” in 1982.
Inspiration behind a game
Bacon has inspired a popular game called “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” whereby people have to link any given actor to him by no more than six steps.
True Hollywood star
Bacon received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept, 30, 2003.
