It’s his birthday
Award-winning documentary filmmaker Ken Burns turns 66 today. Kenneth Lauren Burns was born July 29, 1953, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Raised in Michigan
Burns grew up in Ann Arbor, where his father, Robert, a cultural anthropologist, worked at the University of Michigan.
Awards aplenty
Burns’ films have been honored with dozens of major awards, including 15 Emmy Awards, two Grammy Awards and two Oscar nominations.
‘Civil War’ brought breakthrough
Burns’ documentary, which focused on the Civil War and was released in 1990 drew great acclaim. A December 2002 poll conducted by Real Screen Magazine listed The Civil War as second only to Nanook of the North as the “most influential documentary of all time.”
US history his forte
Other Burns’ documentaries have focused on baseball, jazz music, the Roosevelt family and the Vietnam War.
