A meaningful anniversary
One year ago today, on Oct. 21, 2018, comedic actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus was presented with the the Mark Twain Prize, comedy’s top honor, at a ceremony in New York.
An unmatched achievement
Louis-Dreyfus was the first actress to win Emmy Awards for three different series: “Seinfeld,’’ “The New Adventures of Old Christine’’ and “Veep.’’
Attended college in Illinois
After her graduation from high school in 1979, Louis-Dreyfus entered Northwestern University in Evanston, where she studied drama and became involved in the Practical Theatre Co.
Left Northwestern for SNL
While still at Northwestern, Louis-Dreyfus was scouted by Dick Ebersol, producer of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.’’ He hired her, and at 21, she left Northwestern for New York to join the SNL cast.
Among the Hollywood stars
In 2010, Louis-Dreyfus earned a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.
