Chief justice for 14 years now
John Roberts was sworn in as the chief justice of the United States Supreme Court on Sept. 29, 2005. The 14th anniversary of his swearing in comes Sunday.
He rose at a young age
Roberts was just 50 when he became chief justice. He is the youngest chief justice since John Marshall assumed the role in 1801 at age 45.
An effective attorney
As a lawyer for the government and in private practice, Roberts argued 39 cases before the Supreme Court and won 25 of them.
A Hoosier upbringing
Roberts was born Jan. 27, 1955, in Buffalo, N.Y., but grew up in Long Beach, Ind. After he enrolled at Harvard College, he returned to Indiana during the summer months to earn tuition money as a steelworker.
A controversial call
Although considered a conservative, Roberts reaffirmed the legality of Obamacare in a court ruling issued in June 2015. He sided with the liberal wing of the Court, along with swing vote Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Sources: biography.com, cnn.com
