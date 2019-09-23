Have some this month
National Honey Month was established by the National Honey Board in 1989 and is honored each September.
Which states produce most?
As of 2016, the Top-10 honey-producing states were North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, California, Florida, Texas, Minnesota, Michigan, Louisiana and Georgia.
No expiration date
When sealed in an airtight container, honey is one of the few foods known to have an eternal shelf life. There are even reports of edible honey being found in several-thousand-year-old Egyptian tombs.
Bees make a bunch of it
A typical beehive can produce anywhere from 30 to 100 pounds of honey per year.
But it’s not only bees
Bees are most associated with honey, but the Mexican honey wasp produces it on a large scale.
