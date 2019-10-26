An enduring franchise
The original “Halloween’’ film was directed by John Carpenter and released in 1978. Ten more “Halloween’’ films have been released since, the most recent in 2018.
Original title scrapped
Carpenter originally intended to call his movie “The Babysitter Murders,” but producer Irwin Yablans suggested that the story might be more significant if it were based around a specific holiday, so the title was changed to Halloween.
Film debut for Curtis
Famous actress Jamie Lee Curtis made her film debut in the first Halloween. She played the heroine Laurie Strode, who was stalked by the murderous villain Michael Myers. She has reprised the role several times since.
Set in Illinois, but not filmed here
Though Halloween is set in the fictional town of Haddonfield, Ill., it was shot on location in South Pasadena and Hollywood, Calif.
Latest most financially successful
“Halloween: Face Your Fate’’ was released on Oct. 19 of last year and made $76 million its opening weekend, a franchise best.
Sources: imdb.com, businessinsider.com, mentalfloss.com
