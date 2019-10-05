Added focus this coming week
Fire Prevention Week begins nationwide Sunday and runs through Saturday. It originated in 1922 and always is held the week of Oct. 9 falls in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.
Disregard can cause death
Every year, more than 3,800 people die in fire-related deaths in the U.S. About 18,300 people are injured every year in fires. Most fatal fires are deemed preventable if proper precautions are taken.
Smoke a prime killer
More people die from smoke inhalation than flames. Fire can suck all of the oxygen from a room and replace it with poisonous smoke and gases before flames even reach a room. Many times, people die from lack of oxygen before the fire reaches their room.
Be careful in the kitchen
Most house fires start in the kitchen. Cooking is the leading cause of home fire injuries. Cooking fires often start from overheated grease and unattended cooking. Electric stoves are involved in more fires than gas stoves.
Alarms save lives
About two-thirds of all fire deaths happen in homes where there’s no working fire alarm. Your chance of dying in a home fire is cut in half if you have a working smoke alarm.
