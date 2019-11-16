Savor some on Saturday
While it’s not advisable to eat fast food every day, it’s always acceptable to devour some on Nov. 16, which is known as National Fast Food Day. That’s today if you’re reading this on Saturday.
Billions (and billions) spent
In 1970, Americans spent about $6 billion on fast food. In 2014, the spending rose to nearly 200 billion. By 2020, the number is expected to be more than $223 billion.
Foreign menus fluctuate
Hamburgers are not served in India out of respect for Hindu religious beliefs, and beer is served at McDonald’s in Germany.
Cup holders a fast food consequence
The popularization of the drive-thru led car manufacturers in the 1990s to install cup holders in the dashboards. As fast food drinks became larger, so did the cup holders.
McDonald’s a monthly ritual for many
Every month, nine out of 10 American children visit a McDonald’s restaurant.
Source: factretriver.com, holidayinsights.com
