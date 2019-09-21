What exactly is it?
Farm Aid is an annual music festival created to raise awareness about the loss of family farms and to raise funds to keep farm families on the land.
A proven success
Since its inception, $57 million has been raised toward the goal of assisting agricultural interests.
Inaugural event held in Illinois
The first ever Farm Aid was held on Sept. 22, 1985, in Champaign. The 34th anniversary of the concert is Sunday.
Today comes the latest rendition
Farm Aid 2019 will take place today at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wis. It begins at 12:45 p.m. and continues until about midnight. The headliner acts appearing later in the evening will be Willie Nelson & Family, Neil Young and John Mellencamp.
A distinguished board of directors
Nelson, Young and Mellencamp performed at the first Farm Aid and have provided consistent support ever since. They form part of the Farm Aid Board of Directors along with another famous musician, Dave Matthews.
