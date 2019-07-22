It’s his birthday
Don Henley, a founding member of the legendary Eagles rock band, turns 72 today. Donald Hugh Henley was born July 22, 1947, in Gilmer, Texas.
Football injury changed fortunes
Henley showed more interest in football as a boy, but after suffering a gridiron injury, he joined his high school marching band and developed a fondness for music.
L.A. move brought breakthrough
As an aspiring musician, Henley moved to Los Angeles in 1970. There he met Glenn Frey, and the two formed a friendship and became the co-leaders of the Eagles.
A musical union
For a period during the late 1970s and early 1980s, Henley dated Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac fame. The pair teamed together to produce a top 10 single, “Leather and Lace.’’
What a wedding
Henley married model Sharon Summerall in 1995. Fellow musicians Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Billy Joel, John Fogerty, Jackson Browne, Sheryl Crow, Glenn Frey, and Tony Bennett performed at the ceremony.
Source: allmusic.com
