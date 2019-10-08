A good month to munch
National Cookie Month is observed annually in October. If you haven’t had one yet, there’s still 24 days left to enjoy these tasty treats.
First cookie a cracker
The first commercial cookie in the U.S. was the Animal Cracker, introduced in 1902.
Oh, those tasty Oreos
The Oreo, the best-selling cookie of the 20th century, was developed and introduced by the American company Nabisco, in 1912. Americans spend more than $550 million annually on the Oreo brands.
Chocolate chips favored in 2 states
The official state cookie of both Massachusetts and Pennsylvania is chocolate chip.
Christmas kind have long history
Christmas cookies date back to Medieval Europe.
Source: mobile-cuisine.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!