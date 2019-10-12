Another one upon us
Columbus Day is a federal holiday which is celebrated annually on the second Monday in October. This coming Monday will bring the latest holiday.
First celebration centuries ago
Columbus Day did not become a national holiday until 1937, but the first celebration took place in New York in 1792. It marked the 300th anniversary of the arrival in the Americas by Italian-born explorer Christopher Columbus.
K of C helped secure holiday
President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed Columbus Day a national holiday, largely as a result of intense lobbying by the Knights of Columbus, an influential Catholic fraternal organization.
Colorado ahead of the curve
Columbus Day first became an official state holiday in Colorado in 1906, or 31 years before it was recognized nationally.
Not everyone endorses it
Controversy regarding Columbus Day dates back to the 19th century. The explorer and his men forced native people into slavery after arriving in the Bahamas, and in modern times, some places have dropped Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples Day.
Sources: popculturemadness.com, history.com, uselessdaily.com
