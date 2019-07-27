A precious wartime commodity
During World War II, there was a ration placed on coffee and Americans were limited to 1 pound every five weeks. It began in November 1942 and lasted until July 28, 1943. The 76th anniversary of the day President Franklin Roosevelt lifted the restriction is Sunday.
It’s been around for centuries
Legend has it that 9th-century goat herders noticed the effect caffeine had on their goats, who appeared to “dance” after eating the fruit of the Coffea plant. A local monk then made a drink with the produce and found it kept him awake at night, thus the original cup of coffee was born.
Brazil is the coffee capital
Today, Brazil produces about a third of the world’s coffee supply, or about twice as much as the second-place holder, Vietnam.
Few states produce it
There are only two to be exact — Hawaii and California. Hawaii’s weather is optimal for harvesting beans. California also recently got into the coffee game with dozens of farms now churning out pricey premium bags.
It can extend your life
Research has linked moderate consumption (about three to four cups per day) with a longer life span, plus a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and Parkinson’s disease.
