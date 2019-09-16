Sink your teeth soon
National Cheeseburger Day comes each year on Sept. 18, or on Wednesday this year. If you can wait that long, enjoy one for lunch or dinner on hump day.
Origin uncertain
There are several versions of how the cheeseburger was introduced. In 1935, Louis Ballast, of Humpty Dumpty Drive-In in Denver, was awarded the trademark, yet he never enforced it.
Billions consumed annually
50 billion burgers are consumed in America every year.
A patriotic ploy
During World War I, the US government wanted to rename hamburgers and cheeseburgers “liberty sandwiches” to stir up patriotism.
What cheese is most popular?
According to a recent survey, American cheese is the most popular to pair with the beef patty. Cheddar is second.
