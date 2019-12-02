It’s her birthday
Britney Spears, the widely popular American pop star, turns 38 today. Britney Jean Spears was born Dec. 2, 1981, in McComb, Miss.
An instant success
Spears began singing and dancing at age 2. At age 20, she released her first album, “Baby One More Time,’’ and it quickly went to No. 1 on the charts and eventually sold more than 10 million copies in the United States.
Achievements repeated
“Baby One More Time” was one of six Spears albums which reached No. 1. The others were “Oops!.... I Did It Again” (2000), “Britney” (2001), “In the Zone” (2003), “Circus” (2008), and “Femme Fatale” (2011).
A Grammy winner
Spears won one Grammy in 2005 for Best Dance Recording (“Toxic.”) She has been nominated for eight overall.
Also a TV star
Spears was a cast member on “The Mickey Mouse Club’’ in 1993 and 1994. Eighteen years later, she made her debut as a judge on “The X Factor.’’
Sources: britannica.com, cnn.com
