It’s his birthday
Bill Gates, the ultimate entrepreneur and co-founder of Microsoft Corporation, turns 64 today. William Henry Gates III was born Oct. 28, 1955, in Seattle.
Computer whiz at a young age
Gates wrote his first software program at the age of 13. In high school he helped form a group of programmers who computerized their school’s payroll system and founded Traf-O-Data, a company that sold traffic-counting systems to local governments.
He got rich quick
Largely on the strength of Microsoft’s success, Gates amassed a huge fortune as the company’s largest individual shareholder. He became a billionaire in 1986, and within a decade his net worth had reached into the tens of billions.
A prestigious award winner
In 2016, Gates was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the foremost U.S. civilian decoration, given to individuals who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”
A charitable man
Gates also is known for his charitable work. With his wife he launched the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The foundation has funded global health programs as well as other initiatives.
Source: britannica.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!