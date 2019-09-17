He’s been here before
Ben Carson, at the time a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, spoke during the regular chapel service on the Bourbonnais campus of Olivet Nazarene University in fall 2015.
He’s about to have a birthday
Benjamin Solomon Carson Sr. was born Sept. 18, 1951, in Detroit. He turns 68 tomorrow.
Vast success after humble start
Carson was born into poverty and raised by a single mother in inner city Detroit. He rose to be an accomplished surgeon — the first to successfully separate twins conjoined at the head.
Medal of Honor recipient
In 2008, Carson was recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It’s the highest award given to a civilian. Carson reportedly was notified he was a recipient of the award while performing a seven-hour surgery.
Now a cabinet member
Carson has been the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development since 2017, serving under President Donald Trump.
