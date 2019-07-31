New month nearly upon us
August 2019 begins Thursday. It is the last full month of summer, and by the time it is through, most students will have returned to school.
Where did the name come from?
August was named in honor of Augustus Caesar and originated with the Roman calendar. It has 31 days because Augustus wanted as many days as Julius Caesar’s month of July had.
A familiar flower
August’s flower is the gladiolus. The flower was discovered in Africa, but now is grown locally. The 82nd annual Momence Gladiolus Festival will be held from Aug. 7-11. It’s a tradition dating back to 1938.
‘Dog days’ a misleading term
The month of August often is referred to as the “dog days of summer” but not because of pet pooches. It has to do with the star Sirius, also known as the dog star, which rose at the same time as sunrise during the month of August in ancient Roman times.
A pair of birthstones
The birthstones for August are the peridot and the sardonyx.
Sources: nobelcom.com, popculturemadness.com, gladfest.com
