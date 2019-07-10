It’s his birthday
Famous folk singer Arlo Guthrie turns 72 today. Arlo Davy Guthrie was born July 10, 1947, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The son of a legend
Guthrie is the son of Woody Guthrie, an American folk singer, pioneer and activist who had a deep influence upon Bob Dylan, among others.
Crooner mentioned Kankakee
The most popular version of “City of New Orleans,’’ written by Steve Goodman, was recorded by Guthrie. Here’s one of the verses: “All along the southbound odyssey, the train pulls out of Kankakee.’’
He’s also performed here
Guthrie has passed through the Kankakee County region numerous times, including in 2005, when he performed at the Lincoln Cultural Center as part of a benefit tour which raised money to aid musicians who were Hurricane Katrina victims.
A Thanksgiving tradition
Guthrie was arrested on Thanksgiving Day in 1965 for illegal dumping. The song “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree’’ recollects the experience, and the 18-minute long satirical blues tune now is played by radio stations across the country each Thanksgiving.
Sources: Daily Journal archives, thefamouspeople.com
