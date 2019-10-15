About to have a birthday
Acclaimed actress Angela Lansbury turns 94 Wednesday. She was born Oct. 16, 1925, in London.
Came to America as a teen
Lansbury and her widowed mother, actress Moyna MacGill, emigrated from England to the United States in 1940. From 1940-42 Lansbury studied acting at the Feagin School of Drama and Radio in New York City. Her film debut came in the psychological thriller “Gaslight” (1944).
A menacing mother
Her most acclaimed screen performance came as Laurence Harvey’s evil, incestuous mother in director John Frankenheimer’s 1962 Cold War thriller “The Manchurian Candidate.’’
Made it big on Broadway
Although Lansbury achieved a measure of success in films, it was the Broadway stage that provided her with the roles that made her a frontline star. She made her Broadway debut in 1957 and earned four Tony Awards in the succeeding years.
A TV star, too
Lansbury’s greatest popular triumph came when she was chosen for the leading role of mystery author Jessica Fletcher in the television series “Murder, She Wrote,” which ran for 12 seasons beginning in 1984.
