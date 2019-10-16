A fateful anniversary
On Oct. 17, 1931, infamous mobster Al Capone was convicted in Chicago of income tax evasion. The 88th anniversary of his conviction comes Thursday.
He called Chicago home
Capone was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1899. By 1920, he had moved to Chicago. By age 26, he was the Windy City’s most powerful gangland boss.
Profits before punishment
Before Capone was convicted and sent away to prison for 11 years, he earned an estimated $100 million through his illegal activities. That sum would translate into $144 billion in today’s economy.
He resisted murder raps
Capone was linked to numerous killings, the most notorious being the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, in which seven members of Bugs Moran’s gang were machine-gunned in a garage on Chicago’s North Side on Feb. 14, 1929. Neither Capone or anyone else ever faced trial for the killings.
A place near Peotone?
It’s long believed that a restaurant located on Illinois Route 50 between Manteno and Peotone was a hideout for Capone and other gangsters. It’s now known as Edwin’s Roadhouse. When opened in 1929, it was known as Miami Gardens.
Sources: history.com, britannica.com, caponesmiamigardens.com
