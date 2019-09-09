It’s his birthday
Acclaimed comedic actor Adam Sandler turns 53 today. Adam Richard Sandler was born Sept. 9, 1966, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Comedy once a sore spot
The youngest of four children, Sandler was raised in Manchester, N.H. Academically disinclined, he frequently was disciplined for his comedic antics in school.
Fellow comedian took notice
Sandler started doing stand-up comedy at age 17. During a performance in Los Angeles, comedian Dennis Miller took notice and later recommended him to Saturday Night Live impresario Lorne Michaels.
SNL hired him
Michaels hired Sandler, who started as a writer on the late-night comedy show in 1990. A year later, he was added to the cast.
Now a film actor
Sandler was fired by SNL in 1995, but a short time later, he had become an established lead actor in the movies. His latest effort is “Murder Mystery,” which was released this year.
