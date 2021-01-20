KANKAKEE — Riverside Health Fitness Center has extended its hours of operation and reopened some activities.
On Saturday, in-person yoga classes began with classes being limited to 10 participants.
At this time, virtual yoga will be discontinued. All other group exercise classes will remain virtual until further notice.
Additionally, the sauna and whirlpool have reopened. Usage of each amenity is limited to three members at a time. The steam room will remain closed. RHFC has resumed booking two people in each of the lap lanes.
Carl Maronich, Riverside Health’s director of marketing and public relations, has worked with the staff to ensure all proper safety protocols are in place.
“We felt that we were able to open [yoga, whirlpool and sauna] in a safe manner, so that’s what we’re intending to do,” Maronich said.
Maronich said that opening these amenities was driven by a number of requests and the desire to start using more of the facility. Because of its size, social distancing protocols are able to be met.
“We have other safety protocols in place, like extensive cleaning and having masks on when moving between machines and other common areas of the facility,” said Maronich.
“We have times available for having masks on at all times, even when using the machine. It’s a mandatory mask on at all times. So, if someone is more comfortable in that setting, they’re able to come at those times. We’re trying to accommodate everyone’s concerns.”
The fitness center is now open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Between noon and 2 p.m. is a mandatory “mask on at all times.”
For the month of January, Riverside is offering to join with no dues paid until February.
For more information, visit RHFC.me.
