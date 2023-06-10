fishing for cure

Inspired by Megan Bugg’s determination to support cancer research, Braidwood Station employees selected Megan’s Mission Foundation as the 2023 beneficiary for this year’s Fishing for a Cure event. The event raised $77,000 for the foundation.

 Photo provided

BRACEVILLE — Constellation’s Fishing for a Cure tournament, held June 3 on Braidwood Lake, raised an event record $77,000 for Megan’s Mission Foundation, bringing the tournament’s 22-year fundraising total to $836,000.

Megan’s Mission Foundation, named for Coal City’s Megan Bugg who passed away last year from a rare form of pediatric cancer, raises money in support of researching different forms of childhood cancer. Bugg was diagnosed with Stage 4 alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma at 13, and despite continuously undergoing aggressive chemotherapy treatment, she dedicated the last seven years of her life to raising money for pediatric cancer research.

