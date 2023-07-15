The 40th annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby, sponsored by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association, concluded on Sunday, and tagged fish winners and other awards were handed out on Wednesday at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club.

Eleven tagged fish were caught by area anglers over the 10 days of the derby.

“I’ve been involved with the derby for nine years, and the most I’ve ever seen was nine,” said Ken Munjoy, NIAA president. “Usually the average is six to seven tagged caught each year. That’s amazing.”

