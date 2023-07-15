Kankakee resident Ivy J. Anderson III accepts the Kankakee River Fishing Derby Grand Champion award from Northern Illinois Anglers Association executive director Sam Thomas, right, on Wednesday evening during the derby awards ceremony at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club. Anderson's catch, a 1 pound, 8 ounce crappie, won first place in its Big Board category as well as the Grand Champion title. Eight of the 10 NIAA board members voted for Anderson's catch for being unusually large in a river setting, said Ken Munjoy, NIAA president.
Julie Reynolds, of Wilmington, accepts her first place award for catching a 4 pound, 11 ounce walleye in the Kankakee River Fishing Derby on Wednesday during the Northern Illinois Anglers Association's derby awards ceremony at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club.
Kankakee resident Ivy J. Anderson III accepts the Kankakee River Fishing Derby Grand Champion award from Northern Illinois Anglers Association executive director Sam Thomas, right, on Wednesday evening during the derby awards ceremony at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club. Anderson's catch, a 1 pound, 8 ounce crappie, won first place in its Big Board category as well as the Grand Champion title. Eight of the 10 NIAA board members voted for Anderson's catch for being unusually large in a river setting, said Ken Munjoy, NIAA president.
Julie Reynolds, of Wilmington, accepts her first place award for catching a 4 pound, 11 ounce walleye in the Kankakee River Fishing Derby on Wednesday during the Northern Illinois Anglers Association's derby awards ceremony at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club.
The 40th annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby, sponsored by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association, concluded on Sunday, and tagged fish winners and other awards were handed out on Wednesday at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club.
Eleven tagged fish were caught by area anglers over the 10 days of the derby.
“I’ve been involved with the derby for nine years, and the most I’ve ever seen was nine,” said Ken Munjoy, NIAA president. “Usually the average is six to seven tagged caught each year. That’s amazing.”
It was a terrific year for the derby, Munjoy added.
“We had probably 30-40 more entries this year, and each entry has an average of three to four people on it,” he said. “So that’s about 100 more people participating this year.”
“It’s just an amazing event. We have people fishing the derby because their parents took them when they were kids.”
Those who caught tagged fish and the prizes won were as follows:
• Pat Zawarus, of Cicero, caught 117 JAWS sponsored by Dr. Fred Waldschmidt. Prize, $500 cash.
• Koy Walker, of Kankakee, caught 123 Tripod sponsored by Colonial Studios Prize: $500 in photographic services.
• Darrell Benoit, Bourbonnais, caught 113 in memory of Jack Dugan sponsored by Dugan Family. Prize: $500.
• Vincent McEnaney, of Niles, caught 120 Fallen Sportsman sponsored by Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club. Prize: $500.
• Nathan Sanchez, of Kankakee, caught 080 Reel Recycler sponsored by United Disposal. Prize: $100.
• Justin Lareau, of Beaverville, caught 124 Baby Huey sponsored by Aroma Park American Legion. Prize: $500.
• Madison Andreatta, of Kankakee, caught 079 Emma Lynn Fin sponsored by United Disposal. Prize: $100.
• Mike Kelly, of St. Anne, caught 101 Muddy Waters sponsored by Heritage FS. Prize: $1,000.
• Adam LaFrance, Kankakee, caught 175 Tall Timbers sponsored by Kankakee Forest Preserve. Prize: $500 merchandise from Snider Nursery.
• Jesse Rakauskas, of Bourbonnais, caught 121 Happy Hooker sponsored by Beaupre Towing and Repair. Prize: $500.
• Barbara Soucie, of St. Anne, caught 165 Mr. Black sponsored by NIAA. Prize: Lifetime NIAA membership and $100.
The Grand Champion Fish was a 1-pound, 8-ounce crappie reeled in by Ivy J. Anderson III, of Kankakee.
“I’m happy,” said Anderson after winning the award.
Ten NIAA board members vote for the grand champion, and Anderson’s fish received eight votes.
“For grand champion, we look at how unusual the fish is, how unusual it is for a fish of that size and that species to be caught,” Munjoy said. “The crappie was very unusual.”
Anderson, who competed in his third derby, said he was going to give the $100 cash prize to the Reel Justice Fishing Club that his nephew, Miles Maiden, coordinates.
“A lot of people know Miles Maiden, and I’m going to donate this to his program,” he said.
The Boys Corkin’ Day winner was Quentin Causer, 12, of Kankakee, who caught a 1-pound, 10-ounce small mouth bass. The Girls Corkin’ Day winner was Braylee Biskie, 8, of Cullom, who caught a 1-pound, 11-ounce walleye.