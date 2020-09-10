Daily Journal staff report
The 37th annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby has reached is midway point.
One tagged fish, sponsored by Security Lumber and worth $500 in merchandise, has been caught, said Ken Munjoy, Northern Illinois Anglers Association president.
The association sponsors the annual event that gives anglers off all ages the chance to win cash and prizes for catching a tagged fish. Munjoy said Tuesday that 81 tagged fish — each worth $500 or more in cash or merchandise — remain in the Kankakee River. There are also 10 tagged fish worth $100 each still up for grabs for kids in Bird Park Quarry.
Munjoy also said the big board fish are very impressive for this year’s derby.
Leading the board as of Tuesday evening were:
• Darrell Powers: 9 pounds, 9 ounce channel cat
• Reese Curtis: 1 pound, 5 ounce crappie
• Thomas Musial: 12 pounds, 9 ounce flathead catfish
• Brian Rice: 4 pounds, 2 ounce large-mouth bass
• Jeff Dummer: 10 pounds, 11 ounce northern pike
• Glen Anderson: 15-ounce rock bass
• Jerome Phillips: 15 pounds, 3 ounce rough fish
• Barb Soucie: 3 pounds, 4 ounce small-mouth bass
• Robert Anderson: 1 pound, 15 ounce walleye
The derby runs until 6 p.m. Sunday. Registrations are only $20 per family. A list of registration locations and weigh-in stations are available at KankakeeFishingDerby.com.
