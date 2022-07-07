brodykelly

Brody Kelly, of Bourbonnais, caught this 4-pound, 7-ounce smallmouth bass during the ongoing Kankakee Fishing Derby. His catch tops the Big Board for smallmouth bass.

The 39th Annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby, sponsored by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association, got off to a great start last weekend with six tagged fish already turned in that are worth a total of $3,777 in cash and prizes.

Tagged fish caught so far are:

• Todd LeBeau, of Momence, caught 039, Shady Deal, sponsored by Tholen’s Garden Center. The prize is two 2-inch sunset maple trees delivered.

• Eric Drabeck, of Oak Forest, caught 056, Tri Pod, sponsored by Colonial Studios. The prize is $500 in photography services and portraits.

• William Czajkoski, of Custer Park, caught 038, Padre Pio, sponsored by Richard’s Building Supply. The prize is $500 in merchandise.

• Mike Zwahlen, of Bourbonnais, caught 053, Bob’s Bass, sponsored by Nucor Steel. The prize is $1,000 in cash.

• Jim Tofte, of Kankakee, caught 065, Juke Box Teddy, sponsored by Renville Gaming. The prize is $777 in cash.

• Vincent McEnaney, of Niles, caught 061, Reel Justice, sponsored by Jim Rowe, State’s Attorney. The prize is $500 in cash.

Also Brody Kelly, of Bourbonnais, came in with a 4-pound, 7-ounce smallmouth bass. Ken Munjoy, NIAA president, said that catch is a real rarity.

“I went back in our records to the early 2000s that we had a [smallmouth] fish turned in of that size,” he said. “Brody wasn’t even born yet when a fish that size was caught.”

The Big Board is currently topped by:

• Josh Plucinski — 12-pound, 10-ounce channel catfish.

• Nolan Heldt — 1-pound, 1-ounce crappie.

• Martin Shegog — 24-pound, 1-ounce flathead.

• Greg Schneider — 3-pound, 6-ounce largemouth bass.

• Joyce Siwicki — 9-pound, 11-ounce Northern pike.

• Greg Schneider — 13-ounce rock bass.

• Mike Kelly — 18-pound rough fish.

• Brody Kelly — 4-pound, 7-ounce smallmouth bass.

• Ben Bleyle — 5-pound, 13-ounce walleye.

The derby runs through Sunday. Registration information, current standings, and other information can be found at KankakeeFishingDerby.com.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

