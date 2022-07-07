The 39th Annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby, sponsored by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association, got off to a great start last weekend with six tagged fish already turned in that are worth a total of $3,777 in cash and prizes.
Tagged fish caught so far are:
• Todd LeBeau, of Momence, caught 039, Shady Deal, sponsored by Tholen’s Garden Center. The prize is two 2-inch sunset maple trees delivered.
• Eric Drabeck, of Oak Forest, caught 056, Tri Pod, sponsored by Colonial Studios. The prize is $500 in photography services and portraits.
• William Czajkoski, of Custer Park, caught 038, Padre Pio, sponsored by Richard’s Building Supply. The prize is $500 in merchandise.
• Mike Zwahlen, of Bourbonnais, caught 053, Bob’s Bass, sponsored by Nucor Steel. The prize is $1,000 in cash.
• Jim Tofte, of Kankakee, caught 065, Juke Box Teddy, sponsored by Renville Gaming. The prize is $777 in cash.
• Vincent McEnaney, of Niles, caught 061, Reel Justice, sponsored by Jim Rowe, State’s Attorney. The prize is $500 in cash.
Also Brody Kelly, of Bourbonnais, came in with a 4-pound, 7-ounce smallmouth bass. Ken Munjoy, NIAA president, said that catch is a real rarity.
“I went back in our records to the early 2000s that we had a [smallmouth] fish turned in of that size,” he said. “Brody wasn’t even born yet when a fish that size was caught.”
