David Billingsley, of Chebanse, transfers a catfish into a livewell Wednesday to be tagged and transported to one of several release points along the Kankakee River ahead of Friday's start of the Northern Illinois Anglers Association's 40th Kankakee River Fishing Derby. The derby runs June 30 through July 9. More information and registration can be found at kankakeefishingderby.com.
Jim Tofte, right, of Bourbonnais, helps his great-grandson Keegan Tofte, 10, of Bradley, carry in a large fish to be tagged Wednesday ahead of Friday's start of the Northern Illinois Anglers Association's fishing derby. Special electrofishing boats from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are navigated along the Kankakee River to shock and net over 100 fish in preparation for the derby.
David Billingsley, of Chebanse, transfers a catfish into a livewell Wednesday to be tagged and transported to one of several release points along the Kankakee River ahead of Friday's start of the Northern Illinois Anglers Association's 40th Kankakee River Fishing Derby. The derby runs June 30 through July 9. More information and registration can be found at kankakeefishingderby.com.
Jim Tofte, right, of Bourbonnais, helps his great-grandson Keegan Tofte, 10, of Bradley, carry in a large fish to be tagged Wednesday ahead of Friday's start of the Northern Illinois Anglers Association's fishing derby. Special electrofishing boats from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are navigated along the Kankakee River to shock and net over 100 fish in preparation for the derby.