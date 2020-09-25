WATSEKA — The public is invited to take part in a fish fry fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 2, on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The fundraiser is sponsored by the Iroquois County Historical Society in efforts to continue to raise funds to support, maintain and repair the museum.
The event will be 4 to 7 p.m. at the Red Barn on the grounds of the museum, and Dave Schippert will be preparing the fish.
It is drive-thru only. To receive a meal, enter from the north on Cherry Street, a car hop will take your order and then bring the cod fish sandwiches to you. There is no set fee. You pay by donation only, and the donation can be made by cash or check. Sandwiches can be ordered with or without tartar sauce, and no other extras will be available.
The fish fry is taking place on what would have been the opening night of Harvest Daze, which attracts hundreds of visitors to view the work of many artists and crafters who set up on the grounds. This event is the ICHS' major fundraiser of the year but was canceled due to the pandemic.
If anyone has an interest in museum activities or events, if they have something they think would be of interest to be displayed at the museum, or if you have questions about the museum, call the museum office at 815-432-2215. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
With the pandemic and the cancellation of many of the fundraisers which support the museum, the ICHS continues its quest to raise funds in order to cover utility bills, repairs, maintenance and restoration.
