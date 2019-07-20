KANKAKEE — In terms of banks, it would be fair to say First Trust Bank of Illinois is still in its infancy.
After all, the Kankakee-based institution was born in June 1998.
That fact, however, does not mean the organization with some $300 million worth of assets plans to continue crawling.
Having just announced its plans to absorb Farmers State Bank of Danforth, the bank’s leadership said they remain on the lookout for other potential mergers and are likely far from finish when it comes to expansion.
“We’ve looked at a number of banks,” said First Trust Chairman Jeff Smith. “My hope would be doing this (merger) again in the not too distant future.”
The privately-held bank has approximately $240 million of assets. The merger with Farmers’ $60 million of assets has solidly placed the bank on the path Smith and the stockholders have shared since 1998 and that is expansion.
Smith is a native of central Illinois’ Farmer City, so perhaps it is only natural the bank’s first acquisition is with a bank named Farmers State Bank.
Smith, 70, of Bourbonnais, came to the Kankakee area with working for Peoria-based Midwest Financial Group. The group operated banks throughout Illinois, but outside of Chicago.
Smith spent much time in Kankakee as the group worked with First Trust & Savings Bank and its president, the late Jack Charlton.
Charlton was the longtime president of First Trust & Savings, and Smith said he taught him much through their time together.
“Jack was really a special person,” he said. “By the time I came here, Jack was largely retired, but we talked quite a bit. He was a good banker and a good friend. He was committed to his community.”
And that is the path Smith chose to follow as well.
As one of the key figures in the region’s banking industry, Smith believes locally-owned banks have a greater feel for the community and offer a quicker response to its needs.
“We started here because we felt there was a need that was not being met,” Smith said. “Our motto here is ‘Customers make payday possible.’ If you as an organization forget about the customers, you have made a big mistake.”
The expansion due to the pending merger with Farmers — expected to be completed in 2019’s fourth quarter — means First Trust will not only spread its reach geographically, but also its customer base.
The bank will now get into the expansive agriculture lending market, which makes up a significant portion of the Kankakee and Iroquois Counties economy.
Smith noted the coming together of First Trust and Farmers came about after years of conversation with Farmers president and CEO John Kirts.
“I’ve known John for a long time. He has always had a quality operation. I liked what I saw there. We felt this was one of those deals where 2 plus 2 can equal five or six,” he said. “We feel that strong about this.”
Scott Smith, 38, First Trust president and Jeff’s son,started his banking career as the first bank teller at First Trust. He said this development helps reach the path the bank’s board set forward years ago.
And, he noted, First Trust had been seeking a site in Aroma Park. Since Farmers has an Aroma Park branch, that desire will be fulfilled.
“Aroma Park is just a natural area for expansion of our banking services,” said Scott, a 2000 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and a 2004 grad of the University of Illinois where he earned an economics degree. Scott later earned his MBA and law degree from Indiana University.
“When the right opportunity presents itself, we will take a look,” Scott said of expansion opportunities. “Good opportunities don’t come along every day. That’s why we are so excited about this.”
Bank mergers and acquisitions have been gaining speed of late. Mergers had basically been sidelined since the 2008 financial crisis hit.
Jeff Smith said the economic crisis of 10 years ago caused First Trust to put the brakes on expansion.
“If that (crisis) had not occurred, we would have certainly grown sooner,” he said. “We had looked at several banks, but ultimately decided to pass. And we had no problems during that time. We did well.
“We would have certainly liked to have been doing this sooner.”
