Daily Journal staff report
Wright in Kankakee is offering the community’s first responders with a complimentary one-hour tour of the Frank Lloyd Wright B. Harley Bradley House at 701 S. Harrison, Kankakee.
The tour will be free for individuals with a credential showing they are an active member of a police department, fire department, emergency medical certified first responder or a member of the military. The complimentary tour can also include one family member or friend.
November tours take place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m.
December tours take place Fridays, Saturday and Sunday at noon and 1 p.m.
Tours are limited. Reservations are requested by calling 815-936-9630 or emailing info@wright1900.org.
An anonymous Will County donor, who was a former first responder, gave a memorial contribution to Wright In Kankakee for the tours in memory of his late wife. Both fascinated by the architecture of Wright, they enjoyed their experience visiting the B. Harley Bradley House, as well as other Wright properties.
The B. Harley Bradley House is recognized as the first Prairie Style house designed by Wright. Originally built in 1900, the B. Harley Bradley House has been fully restored to the original blueprints. It has been open for tours since 2010.
