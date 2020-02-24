Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS IN EXCESS OF SIX INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...IN INDIANA, LAKE AND PORTER COUNTIES. IN ILLINOIS, KANKAKEE AND LIVINGSTON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT PARTS OF THE TUESDAY AFTERNOON COMMUTE AND MORE LIKELY THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&