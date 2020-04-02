The Kankakee County Health Department announced this morning the first death of a Kankakee County resident who tested positive for coronavirus disease. The individual was a Kankakee resident in her 40s with previous underlying health conditions. Her name has not be released.
"We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by this loss," read a post on the local health department's Facebook page. "We continue to work closely with our partners at the county EMA, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, and Riverside Healthcare to reduce the spread and impact of this virus and care for those affected. During this difficult time we continue to ask the community to take the necessary steps to keep yourself, your family, and your community safe."
The news came after Wednesday's announcement of five more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. That brings the total number of cases in the county to 57. The new cases are three men from their 50s to 70s and two women, both in their 60s.
Illinois Department of Public Health officials announced Wednesday afternoon that known cases of the new coronavirus in the state jumped by 986 cases, including 42 more deaths. The total known statewide case count is at 6,980 and the number of deaths is 141.
The department reminded the community to continue to follow social distancing recommendations put in place by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's "stay at home" mandate, including the following:
• Staying home as much as possible,
• Calling to check on family, neighbors, and older adults instead of visiting,
• Checking with your provider about telehealth options if you feel ill,
• Continuing to use proper hand hygiene
• Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing.
• Most importantly, stay home if you are sick.
Avoid the Emergency Department and other places you seek healthcare if you are not severely ill, unless your doctor advises otherwise. Stay home and keep healthcare access available for others with more severe illness, the department said.
Consult with your doctor if:
• You are experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or other cold or flu like symptoms that do not improve after three to four days. Use telephone, text, telemedicine or a patient portal to reach out rather than going to your doctor in person if possible.
• You are an older adult or have chronic health conditions of concern (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) and are exhibiting mild symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!