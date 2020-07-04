WHAT: 4th of July Drive-In Fireworks Celebration
WHO: Presented by Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, Kankakee Valley Park District and 35 other sponsors
WHEN: Parking areas open at 6:30 p.m. tonight. Fireworks are set to begin at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.)
WHERE: Because it is a “drive-in” show, the public is being asked to park their vehicles at either Beckman Park, River Road Dog Park and fields, or Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena lots and fields. People are being asked to remain in their vehicles during the show.
COST: Free
RAIN DATE: In case of inclement weather, the event will be held on Sunday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!