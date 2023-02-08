KANKAKEE — A pair of Kankakee firework displays will be held this summer, and brilliant, beautiful lights will not be the only thing bursting skyward.

A considerable amount of money will also be sent into the nighttime skies.

The Kankakee City Council approved two contracts with Elgin-based Mad Bomber Fireworks to conduct the Juneteenth celebration on June 17 at Pioneer Park and the Independence Day celebration on July 4 at Kankakee Community College.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

