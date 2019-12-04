Keep the Wreath Red

In 1954, Naperville part-time firefighter Paul Boecker pitched a new idea.

Just 23 years old, Boecker was ahead of the times, believing fire prevention began in the community.

His hope was to increase holiday decor fire risk awareness by placing a red-lit wreath outside the fire station where community members could visualize bulbs changed to white; representing a holiday-related fire. This coined the phrase “keep the wreath red."

By 1980, Boecker had worked his way to chief, and the holiday prevention campaign, now widespread, was adopted by the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association.