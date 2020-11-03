BOURBONNAIS — Firefighters from multiple fire departments are battling a blaze on West 3100N Road near Chippewa Drive in Bourbonnais.
Firefighters were dispatched at 2:10 p.m. to a report of multiple structures on fire on Chippewa.
The fire was quickly taken to the second alarm for manpower and tanker trucks to bring water to the fire site.
At 2:50 p.m., fire officials said a majority of the fire was under control.
