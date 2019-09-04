KANKAKEE — Kankakee’s mayor is accusing the Daily Journal of inaccurate coverage of a federal lawsuit in which a female firefighter alleges a male colleague attacked her during a fatal fire.
“We had an incident with a couple of employees in the fire department, who I value tremendously, both of them,” Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said in her monthly video last week.
The Daily Journal ran its first story about the lawsuit more than a week ago. The male firefighter received one day of suspension in punishment, according to the lawsuit.
“The article that was in the paper was not accurate. Everything that was mentioned in the article was not correct. I am not at liberty to go into specific details,” Wells-Armstrong said. “It’s unfortunate that the newspaper even reported it. I don’t know what the point of doing that was. I don’t know how this benefits our community in any way.”
In interviews, several aldermen said they learned of the lawsuit from the newspaper’s coverage.
Wells-Armstrong and city attorneys have declined to address the lawsuit’s allegations, saying they do not speak about pending litigation.
In her monthly video, though, the mayor urged the public not to stereotype the entire fire department or city employees based on a “single negative incident.” She said she respected the work of firefighters, noting the department’s rating recently increased.
Wells-Armstrong said every workplace has incidents, some of which result in discipline. She promised to help employees struggling with personal issues. Such support, she said, includes a “solid” employee assistance program.
Wells-Armstrong said the city does not tolerate hostile work environments or workplace violence.
“I am a survivor of domestic violence. When I was a young adult, I was in a relationship and experienced that,” the mayor said. “As a woman, a leader of a community and a person who served on the domestic violence board for six years, I don’t condone that type of behavior. With that being said, I also understand trauma. I know our firefighters put themselves in danger every day.”
The alleged attack occurred during a fire in the early evening of Oct. 18 at a three-story, 100-unit building in the 100 block of West Mertens Street. An elderly woman perished in the blaze.
Firefighter Lt. Michelle Giese alleged while she was helping a woman who had caught fire, Lt. Nathan Boyce incoherently screamed at Giese, according to the lawsuit. He allegedly picked up Giese by her shoulder harness, lifted her off her feet and shoved her into the wall.
The lawsuit alleges Boyce refused to let Giese go and the two fell around the corner into a bathroom hallway, letting other firefighters get through.
“Defendant Boyce slammed Plaintiff against the wall three more times and plaintiff took the blows so the other firefighters present could get the victims out of the building,” the lawsuit states.
Fire Chief Damon Schuldt reportedly promised Giese that Boyce would receive harsh punishment for his actions, the lawsuit said, but the chief ended up giving a one-day suspension, which amounts to a 24-hour shift.
Schuldt later told union members Boyce’s one-day suspension was to ensure that the fire and police commission and city administration were not notified of the incident and that it was kept out of public view.
Schuldt has declined to comment on the lawsuit.
In an emailed statement to the Daily Journal on Tuesday, city attorney Mike McGrath said, “The city has already responded by stating it will vigorously defend this matter. You are taking excerpts from the complaint filed by the plaintiff as true. That is why matters are litigated, to prove or disprove the accuracy of claims made by litigants.
He said the city was “very confident” that the allegations in the lawsuit will be shown to be “unfounded.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!