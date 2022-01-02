MOMENCE — Multiple fire departments are battling a fire at Van Drunen Farms Tuthill Plant on the east side of the city, according to scanner reports.
Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to the facility located on Indiana Street (Illinois Route 114), according to the website Broadcastify.
As of 11 a.m., firefighters were working on extinguishing hot spots in the plant, per scanner traffic.
“This is a tragic loss for this community,” Momence Mayor Chuck Steele said. “Van Drunen Farms plays a big role in this community. It’s heartbreaking to see this happen to anyone.”
Steele said he was grateful for the support of the local fire departments.
The location was formerly owned by the Tuthill Spring Company. Van Drunen Farms has owned the location for several years. It brings in frozen products and freeze dries them.
Temperatures are in the high teens and low twenties with single-digit wind chill readings.
