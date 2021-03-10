Daily Journal staff report
PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Firefighters from multiple agencies battled brush fires Tuesday in the southeast portion of Pembroke Township.
Via emergency radio, fire officials said the fire was extinguished about 5 p.m. It rekindled a short time later and firefighters were called back to the scene. They were still working the fire at 10 p.m.
It marked the second day multiple departments battled brush fires in Pembroke Township.
At one point Tuesday, fire command ordered all units out of a fire area in the 15000 block of Kankakee County East 2500S Road, according to emergency radio. There were evacuations of residents in the fire area.
Winds gusting at 20 to 25 mph whipped the flames, causing the blaze to spread.
Due to gusty winds forecasted Tuesday and dry soil conditions, the National Weather Service Chicago office posted an elevated fire risk for north central and northeast Illinois and northwestern Indiana.
Earlier Tuesday, firefighters battled a brush fire in Otto Township.
