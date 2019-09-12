KANKAKEE — After three weeks, Kankakee has yet to provide requested records related to a male firefighter’s alleged attack of a female colleague.
Under state law, a public body must respond to a public records request within five business days, but it may extend the deadline under certain circumstances.
On Aug. 20, the Daily Journal asked to see documents related to an incident between fire department Lts. Nathan Boyce and Michelle Giese. Specifically, the newspaper requested Giese’s grievance related to the incident, the document showing the final outcome of the grievance, and the city’s internal affairs inspector’s report on the incident.
The city said it was delaying release of the documents because it would require employees to search a “substantial number” of records and black out portions of documents that are exempt from disclosure under the state’s open records law.
The city now says it will release the records by Friday.
If the past is a guide, the city will release the internal affairs inspector’s report. Earlier in the summer, the city disclosed the inspector’s report on an incident in which a suspect accused three officers of beating him. After an investigation, the inspector cleared the officers.
Under state law, the city is required to release a document indicating the final outcome of cases in which discipline is imposed. According to a federal lawsuit by Giese, the fire department gave Boyce a one-day suspension — on the day of his choice — for allegedly attacking her during a fatal fire last October.
The lawsuit said a disciplinary document in the incident stated Boyce assaulted and battered another firefighter while on duty.
If the city releases such a document, it would indicate that some sort of attack occurred, even though a city attorney said last week that the lawsuit’s allegations were “unfounded.”
In interviews, aldermen have said the city never informed them about the firefighter incident and found out about the lawsuit from an Aug. 24 Daily Journal story. The lawsuit was filed more than a month earlier.
Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong has criticized the newspaper for running a story on the lawsuit, saying it does not benefit the community in any way.
