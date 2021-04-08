BOURBONNAIS — A family of five was left homeless after their mobile home was destroyed in a fire Tuesday in Tri-Star Estates.
Firefighters were dispatched at 7:46 p.m. to their St. Michaels Drive residence.
Bourbonnais Township Fire Chief Jim Keener said a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the residence and alerted the occupants — two adults and three children.
Keener said the investigation continues into the cause of the fire. He estimated the loss of the residence and its contents at $75,000.
There was also fire damage to a nearby mobile home, Keener said.
Kankakee, Manteno, Bradley and Limestone fire departments and Superior EMS assisted Bourbonnais in fighting the fire.
