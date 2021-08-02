KANKAKEE — A fire destroyed a semi-tractor trailer on Interstate 57 at the 309 mile marker on Saturday, according to the Kankakee Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the call at 10:50 p.m., Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.
A mechanical issue with the truck caused the fire, which spread to the trailer before the driver could disconnect it, LaRoche said.
Traffic was shut down for about two hours, he said.
Kankakee Township Fire Department assisted.
