KANKAKEE — A house in the 500 block of North Industrial Avenue in Kankakee sustained between $10,000 and $20,000 in damage as a result of a fire on Sunday.
According to Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt, firefighters responded at approximately 5 p.m. and the fire was quickly extinguished. The house appeared to be vacant.
There were no injuries. The fire remains under investigation.
