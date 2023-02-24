Fire response

BOURBONNAIS — A fire caused $30,000 in damage to a mobile home in the 1300 block of Arthur Burch Drive Thursday.

Bourbonnais firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 12:32 p.m., Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener said.

They were assisted by Bradley, Kankakee, Limestone and Manteno departments, Keener said.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

