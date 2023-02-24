...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...
Iroquois River near Chebanse affecting Iroquois and Kankakee
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected by Friday afternoon.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Iroquois River from Watseka downstream to confluence with
Kankakee River at Aroma Park, including the Chebanse gauge.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Agricultural land along the river is
inundated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
