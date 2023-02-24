BOURBONNAIS — A 46-year-old Bourbonnais woman was arrested Friday on arson charges for her alleged role in a mobile home fire in the Oak Creek Estates Mobile Park.
Michelle L. Dee, 46, was arrested and preliminarily charged with residential arson, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.
Dee is accused of setting a mobile home on fire late Thursday morning. The dwelling is located in Oak Creek Estates in unincorporated Bourbonnais, a sheriff’s news release said.
The fire caused $30,000 in damage to the residence in the 1300 block of Arthur Burch Drive.
At 12:32 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel were dispatched to Oak Creek Estates to a structure fire.
Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener said Thursday no one was home at the time of the fire. He added that Bourbonnais firefighters were assisted by Bradley, Kankakee, Limestone and Manteno departments.
Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found the trailer fully engulfed in flames.
Once extinguished, emergency personnel determined that the fire appeared to have been deliberately set.
“This particular case was solved so quickly undoubtedly due to the collective work done by the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, the MABAS 7 Fire Investigation Team and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey stated.
“I am extremely thankful that no residents of the mobile home park, nor emergency responders, were injured as a result of this subject’s reckless conduct and criminal behavior.”
Dee remains in custody at the Jerome Combs Detention Center where she will await arraignment in front of a Kankakee County judge.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.